SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 42,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 351,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,659,000 after acquiring an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $101,636.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720 shares in the company, valued at $96,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $185,926.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,667.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 726,738 shares of company stock worth $81,408,139. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.25. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $164.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on Z. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

