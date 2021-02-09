SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $317,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 1.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth $552,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at about $416,000.

BOCT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,561. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $30.64.

