SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.29. 11,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,097. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.96.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

