SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives $32.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,829,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,135,000 after purchasing an additional 816,826 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,332,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 52,085 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSRM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 51,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,435. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

