STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.08

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 101652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 83,075 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

