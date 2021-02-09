Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $630,748,000 after purchasing an additional 139,236 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $504,848,000 after buying an additional 136,440 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,299,000 after acquiring an additional 146,039 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $242.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.59 and its 200-day moving average is $218.81. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

