Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Altria Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Altria Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 119.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

