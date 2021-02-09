Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CohBar during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CohBar by 359.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 52,717 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in CohBar by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CWBR opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. CohBar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.96.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWBR. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. WBB Securities assumed coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CohBar in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CohBar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

