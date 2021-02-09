Syverson Strege & Co Takes $1.41 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 241,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51.

