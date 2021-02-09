Syverson Strege & Co Takes Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.