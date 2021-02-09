Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Lifted by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.25. 138,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,057,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.45 and a 200 day moving average of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.