Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.01

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.01 and last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Talend presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Get Talend alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Hillman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,391,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after buying an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,904,000. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 610,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after buying an additional 97,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.