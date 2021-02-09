Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lifted by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,752 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.61.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $15.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $848.31. 382,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,141,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $789.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.81. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,933 shares of company stock worth $74,391,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

