The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The TJX Companies has decreased its dividend payment by 61.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The TJX Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 241.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect The TJX Companies to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

TJX stock opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 116.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

