Toews Corp ADV Invests $1.77 Million in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 90,417 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,410,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $237,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,388. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.