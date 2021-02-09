Tourist Token (TOTO) Hits One Day Volume of $1,146.00

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded down 97.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $36,408.00 and approximately $1,146.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tourist Token has traded up 84.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tourist Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.50 or 0.00222590 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00067709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00061466 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00061945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00069725 BTC.

Tourist Token Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tourist Token Token Trading

Tourist Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.