TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSWF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,638. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

