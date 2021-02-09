Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $25,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,700,000 after purchasing an additional 555,203 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 403,281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,818,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 603,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,551,000 after purchasing an additional 190,946 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.78.

EL opened at $280.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $284.66.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,170,206 shares of company stock worth $530,414,463. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

