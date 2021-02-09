Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.92. 28,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,177. The stock has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $55.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,555,029 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

