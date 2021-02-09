Trust Co. of Vermont Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.09. 8,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,321. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.38. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $166.28. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,429 shares of company stock worth $9,070,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.