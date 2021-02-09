Trust Co. of Vermont Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.10. The stock had a trading volume of 56,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,411. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

