TSP Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 52,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.61. 141,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

