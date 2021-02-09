TSP Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 8,800 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,992,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Nokia comprises approximately 2.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

NOK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. 1,634,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,766,375. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

