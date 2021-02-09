Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. 58,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,302. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

