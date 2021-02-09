Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $7.08 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $129.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.58 and a 200 day moving average of $137.13.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 840,610 shares of company stock valued at $111,482,506 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.