Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 241 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.12.

