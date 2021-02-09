Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Trimmed by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 705,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,893 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

