Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 1-Year High at $266.80

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $266.80 and last traded at $266.61, with a volume of 4936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $266.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

