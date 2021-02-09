Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,242,000.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average is $82.60. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

