Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.43. 603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,347. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98.

