Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $191.00 at Barclays

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $175.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.20.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $183.18 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $262,845.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,466.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $246,373.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,769.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 966.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after acquiring an additional 432,716 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $981,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

