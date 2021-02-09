Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.78 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. 50,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,542. The company has a market capitalization of $404.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Verastem during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Verastem by 537.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Verastem by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

