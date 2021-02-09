Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Veritex reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 537.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director John Sughrue acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $64,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,334,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 31.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Veritex during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veritex by 62.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Veritex by 84.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Veritex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VBTX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,108. Veritex has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

