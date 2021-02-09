VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (VG1) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from VGI Partners Global Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.09.

In related news, insider Robert Luciano acquired 91,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.17 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of A$197,904.00 ($141,360.00).

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with access to a portfolio of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

