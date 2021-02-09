Victory Capital (VCTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Victory Capital to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.02. 3,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,740. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07.

VCTR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

