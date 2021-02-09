Victory Capital (VCTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Victory Capital to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.02. 3,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,740. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07.

VCTR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

