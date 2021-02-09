Wade G W & Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.40% of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1,877.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 282,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 268,564 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 213,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 196,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 80,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DWM Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPIN stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $60.17. 51,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,790. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $60.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average of $54.83.

