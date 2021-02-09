Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.94

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.94 and last traded at $54.94, with a volume of 8181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities dropped their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CLSA raised their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.06.

Get Weibo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 82.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 178,754 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Weibo by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 55,687 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.