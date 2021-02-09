Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.94

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.94 and last traded at $54.94, with a volume of 8181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities dropped their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CLSA raised their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 82.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 178,754 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Weibo by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 55,687 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
