Westhampton Capital LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Sonoco Products comprises about 1.3% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 85,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

NYSE SON traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $62.13.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

