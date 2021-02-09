Westhampton Capital LLC Has $406,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $195.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.68. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.48.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

