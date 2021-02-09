Westhampton Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in TransDigm Group by 961.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,376,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,526,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $594.50. 4,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $593.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.99. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $660.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 7,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.76, for a total value of $4,183,646.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,540 shares of company stock valued at $55,027,493. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

