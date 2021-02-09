Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys 3,401 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 125.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $334.03. The stock had a trading volume of 615,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,614,230. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $333.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.39.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

