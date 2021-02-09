Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.11. 19,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,834. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of -243.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $224.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

