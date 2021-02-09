Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.99. The stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,200. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.46. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $185.51.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

