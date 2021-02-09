Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Winnebago Industries posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

In other news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,160 shares of company stock worth $16,849,601. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 66.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 84.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 160.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WGO stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.76. 2,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.27. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.