Zacks: Brokerages Expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 131.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.16.

ContraFect stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $168.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.08. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

