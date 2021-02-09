Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.73. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of TCBK traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.66. 194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,837. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $41.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $5,441,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,495,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,106,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 38,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,169,000 after buying an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

