$0.72 EPS Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. The Charles Schwab reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,869,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,183,515 shares of company stock worth $60,683,847. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.19. 8,137,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,340,286. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.