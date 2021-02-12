$25.75 Million in Sales Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will post $25.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.18 million and the highest is $26.32 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $21.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $103.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.36 million to $104.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $103.00 million, with estimates ranging from $100.05 million to $105.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%.

SFST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Southern First Bancshares stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,227. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $90,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,370 shares of company stock valued at $268,188 in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 230,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

