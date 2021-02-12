Digitalcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $158,763.01 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 62.9% higher against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $158,763.01 and $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,751.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,860.76 or 0.03896789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.71 or 0.00414048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $566.77 or 0.01186921 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.88 or 0.00485601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.47 or 0.00421916 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00303108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00024912 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,958,588 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

