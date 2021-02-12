RChain (REV) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.08 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. RChain has a market cap of $20.08 million and $313,470.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00064926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.29 or 0.01119362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006292 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.30 or 0.05737872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019555 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00035057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

About RChain

REV is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars.

